Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

