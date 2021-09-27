Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $131.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

