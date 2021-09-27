Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $311.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

