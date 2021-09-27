FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.27.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.