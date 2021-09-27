Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

