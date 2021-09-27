Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

