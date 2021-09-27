Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of A stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

