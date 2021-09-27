Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 23.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 34.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $25,668,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST opened at $115.99 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

