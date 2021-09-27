Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of FRC opened at $197.61 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

