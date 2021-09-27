Fivebalance (FBN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $88,072.27 and $1,047.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

About Fivebalance

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

