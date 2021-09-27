FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of FSV opened at $191.02 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

