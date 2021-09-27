FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TSE FSV opened at C$241.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.88. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$162.91 and a 52-week high of C$249.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$236.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$228.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at C$49,584,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

