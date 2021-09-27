First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Decreased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.