Financial Comparison: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 4 0 2.36 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $54.32, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $3.61 billion 7.80 -$1.69 billion ($2.12) -17.41 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Las Vegas Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -32.53% -35.02% -5.72% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Las Vegas Sands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

