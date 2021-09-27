Financial Comparison: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and uCloudlink Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.10 -$247.00 million N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 1.52 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -1.80

uCloudlink Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Risk and Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group -63.39% -84.55% -47.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for B Communications and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B Communications beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services. The Pelephone Communications Ltd. segment engages in the provision of cellular communications services. The Bezeq International Ltd. segment engages in the provision of international communications services, internet services, and network end point services. The D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. segment engages in the provision of multichannel television services. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

