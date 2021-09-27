FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

