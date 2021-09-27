FairGame Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $723,843.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 402% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048890 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

