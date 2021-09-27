Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

XOM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. 974,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

