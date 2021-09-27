Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

