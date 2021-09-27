Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $51,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

