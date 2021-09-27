Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$48.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EIF opened at C$44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$29.77 and a 12 month high of C$44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.61.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.27%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

