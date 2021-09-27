Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,425,543 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research firms have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

