Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Etsy stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

