Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Lydall worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

