Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $125.40. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,588. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,545.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.