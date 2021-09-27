Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,287 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,532. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

