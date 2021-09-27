Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $6.64 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 766,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

