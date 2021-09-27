Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD traded down $7.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.65 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

