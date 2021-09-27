Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.74. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 million, a PE ratio of 562.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

