Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $12.04 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for about 1.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. 91,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,694. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,578 shares of company stock worth $8,602,226 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

