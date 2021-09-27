Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of Sterling Construction worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 174.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 120.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,849. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $657.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

