Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 46,562 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.