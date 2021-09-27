Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Kindred Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,471,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 9,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 244,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,035.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIN opened at $9.25 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

