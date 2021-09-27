Ergoteles LLC Purchases 33,779 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

