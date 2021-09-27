Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.61 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

