Ergoteles LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 203.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

