Ergoteles LLC Buys 553,973 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4,165.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.49 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.