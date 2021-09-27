Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 92,421 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.32 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

