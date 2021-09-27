Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.