Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

