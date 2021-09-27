Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

