Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Overstock.com stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

