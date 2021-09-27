Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 275,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 514,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.02 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

