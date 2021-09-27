Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,677 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 895.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

