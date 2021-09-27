Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $5,586,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $3,995,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $458.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.