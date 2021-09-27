Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.06 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

