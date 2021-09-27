Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,152 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

