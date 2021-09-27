Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,478 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.59 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.