Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $753,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,667 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBR. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

