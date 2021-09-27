Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,496 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.